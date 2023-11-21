Ramstein hosts suicide awareness events

Photo By Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Li, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health...... read more read more Photo By Airman Trevor Calvert | U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Li, 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron mental health clinic psychiatrist, facilitates a discussion during a suicide awareness event at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023. A suicide awareness event was held to raise awareness on suicide awareness among members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community. The intent of the event, and future events, is to create an environment where the importance of mental health and the warning signs of suicide awareness is discussed and participants are encouraged to be a wingman for their coworkers and loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Trevor Calvert) see less | View Image Page

RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, Germany – The 86th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron hosted a suicide awareness event for members of the Kaiserslautern Military Community at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 18, 2023.

The event was held to provide members of the KMC a forum to discuss suicide awareness after viewing a movie with mental health themes.

The intent of the event was to create an environment where discussing the importance of mental health and the warning signs of suicide is encouraged, as well as encourage others to be a wingman for their coworkers and loved ones.

“My hope for this event was not just to highlight mental health, but for general public awareness and understanding of what might lead somebody to contemplate suicide,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke Li, 86th OMRS mental health clinic psychiatrist. “Especially if people find themselves in a situation where there might be warning signs they’re noticing [in themselves or others].”

In 2022, suicide was the highest cause of death for military members. In 2021, a research study by Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs discovered an estimated 30,177 military members and veterans committed suicide compared to the 7,052 killed in post 9/11 operations.

“I want for us to come together as a community,” Li said. “My intention was to have people gain an awareness of what to look out for. We can’t do it all alone; we need as much support as possible.”

Li will be holding two more suicide awareness events in December and January, and include different films tied to mental health topics, further fostering dialogue about suicide.

For more information about these future events, please reach out to the Ramstein Mental Health Clinic at DSN 479-2390 or COMM 06371-46-2370.

The below resources are available to military members and their families for mental health help.

Military Family and Readiness Center at COMM 06371-47-5100

Northside Chapel at COMM 06371-47-6148

Southside Chapel at COMM 06371-47-5753

Veterans Crisis Line at COMM 00800-123-8255

Military One Source at https://militaryonesource.mil/