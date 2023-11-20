Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Patrick Kerr

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Patrick Kerr

    Photo By Charles Delano | “It has been rewarding to work with an amazing cadre of USACE, FEMA, state, and...... read more read more

    KIHEI, HI, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2023

    Story by Charles Delano 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Honolulu District

    Patrick Kerr, the Hydraulic and Hydrology Branch Chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, is the Critical Public Facilities Action Officer in support of the Hawaii Wildfire recovery mission.

    He is responsible for managing a variety of interagency communication as well as producing and organizing documentation of vital actions for evaluation by executive leadership.

    “It has been rewarding to work with an amazing cadre of USACE, FEMA, state, and other partners to provide recovery assistance to a community devastated by this disaster,” said Kerr.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.21.2023
    Date Posted: 11.21.2023 16:17
    Story ID: 458354
    Location: KIHEI, HI, US
    Hometown: GALVESTON, TX, US
    Hometown: KIHEI, HI, US
    Hometown: MAUI, HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Patrick Kerr, by Charles Delano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Patrick Kerr

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    US Army Corps of Engineers
    Maui
    Critical Public Facilities
    HawaiiWildfires23
    Hawaii Wildfires

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT