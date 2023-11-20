Hawaiʻi Wildfires Response Mission USACE Employee Spotlight – Patrick Kerr

Patrick Kerr, the Hydraulic and Hydrology Branch Chief at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District, is the Critical Public Facilities Action Officer in support of the Hawaii Wildfire recovery mission.
He is responsible for managing a variety of interagency communication as well as producing and organizing documentation of vital actions for evaluation by executive leadership.
“It has been rewarding to work with an amazing cadre of USACE, FEMA, state, and other partners to provide recovery assistance to a community devastated by this disaster,” said Kerr.
