302 AW holds civilian all-call

The 302nd Airlift Wing held a civilian all-call for the first time in over a decade March 10 at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado.



“Civilian all-calls give our wing an opportunity to further connect as a team,” said Col. Christopher Sedlacek, 302 AW commander. “They provide a forum to recognize the critical contributions our full-time employees make, as well as provide another venue to share information and answer questions regarding our civil service policies and programs.”



Meagan Jarrell, 21st Force Support Squadron chief of employee and labor relations, spoke to the attendees about annual appraisals, evaluation and feedback cycles and how to submit leave without pay while on military orders. She also explained how to manage employees using online tools such as MyPerformance, myFSS and MyBiz+.



The all-call also included a presentation from Steve King, a personal financial counselor who supports all Reserve and National Guard units in the Colorado Springs area. He provided an overview of the Thrift Savings Plan and explained the various ways federal employees have control over their contributions to their retirement plan.



“I wish we had a program like this when I was in the Army,” King said. “Because the only people giving me information back then were trying to sell me something, so I think this is a wonderful program.”



Sedlacek then congratulated 13 civilians who reached their 10, 20 and 30-year milestones in civil service, awarding each with a pin and a Civil Service Award certificate.



The wing plans to host civilian all-calls on a semiannual basis, with the next one being in October 2023.

