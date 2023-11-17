The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense hosted a Native American Heritage Month Observance Nov. 16, 2023, in the Myer Auditorium. This year's theme is, “Tribal Nations Soaring to New Heights: Fostering Unity through Indigenous Culture, Community, and History.” The observance was attended virtually and in-person. Attendees immersed themselves into Native American culture with an educational dance performance and miniature museum exhibit.
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2023 09:44
|Story ID:
|458281
|Location:
|ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JPEO-CBRND hosts National American Indian Heritage Month with observance, by Amaya Green, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
