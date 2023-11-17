Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JPEO-CBRND hosts National American Indian Heritage Month with observance

    Guest speakers, performers and host pose together at the Native American Heritage Month observance

    Photo By Amaya Green | Guest speakers, performers and host pose together at the Native American Heritage

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2023

    Story by Amaya Green 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    The Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense hosted a Native American Heritage Month Observance Nov. 16, 2023, in the Myer Auditorium. This year's theme is, “Tribal Nations Soaring to New Heights: Fostering Unity through Indigenous Culture, Community, and History.” The observance was attended virtually and in-person. Attendees immersed themselves into Native American culture with an educational dance performance and miniature museum exhibit.

