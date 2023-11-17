8th SFS, ROK Airmen hone combined anti-terrorism response

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Republic of Korea Air Force 38th Fighter Group military police and U.S. Air Force 8th Security Forces Squadron defenders participated in a bilateral anti-terrorism response exercise Nov. 16.
During the training, Airmen from both units sharpened combined tactics and techniques within scenarios involving a simulated firefight and apprehension of oppositional forces. This training is one of many integrated exercises between the 8th SFS and 38th FG military police which are focused on strengthening combined base defense capabilities at Kunsan AB.
