Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group Arrives in Busan, Republic of Korea

BUSAN, REPUBLIC OF KOREA – USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 1, arrived in the Republic of Korea (ROK) for a scheduled port visit, Nov. 21.

“An aircraft carrier port visit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to the alliance between the U.S. and the Republic of Korea,” said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, commander, CSG-1. “Cooperation between the U.S. and Republic of Korea navies is critical to maintaining peace and security in Northeast Asia and the Korean Peninsula.”

The visit to Busan demonstrates U.S. commitment to the region further enhancing relationships with ROK leaders and the local population. Additionally, the visit provides the opportunity for CSG-1 sailors and civilians to rest and recharge while being able to experience the Republic of Korea.

“Port visits by U.S. ships are routine in the Republic of Korea,” said Capt. Matthew Thomas, commanding officer, USS Carl Vinson. “We are honored to be guests, and our crew looks forward to cultural exchange, including several community relations events, alongside the people of the Republic of Korea.”

During the port visit, Vinson is scheduled to host ship tours for several U.S. and ROK dignitaries, conduct multiple key leader engagements ashore, and well participate in community outreach and sporting events. CSG-1’s visit highlights the strength of the U.S. - ROK partnership.

“We are honored to pay a port visit to the Republic of Korea, especially in a year marking the 70th Anniversary of the Armistice and the establishment of the United States-Republic of Korea alliance,” said Capt. Winston Scott, commander, Carrier Air Wing TWO. “Our sailors look forward to participating in professional engagements and community service projects while meeting and engaging with the local community of South Korea.”

Prior to the Busan port call, the CSG-1 participated in Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. Both exercises provided the strike group the opportunity to work and train alongside allies and partners to include the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and the Philippine Navy as an observer. In order to bolster their combined warfighting readiness, participants engaged in various events comprising enhanced maritime communication tactics, anti-submarine warfare operations, air warfare operations, and replenishments-at-sea, among others.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



