YPG hosts MCAS-Yuma command team visit

Col. Jared Stone, who recently assumed command of Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, got an opportunity to learn more about the extensive testing capabilities of U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) during a November tour of the post, in which he visited several sites and facilities.



Accompanied by Sgt. Major Jason Davey, Stone’s first stop was at YPG headquarters building where they were given a lengthy briefing about the proving ground and its overall mission by commanding officer Col. John Nelson, Command Sgt. Maj. Mark Millare, and other YPG leaders.



Nelson later explained the visit was about more than just showcasing the testing and training that happens at YPG, and the amazing job being done daily by the civilian workforce, it was also about maintaining connections.



“It develops and sustains our relationship with Marine Corps Air Station – Yuma, which leverages our services,” Nelson said. “We found out quite a bit about how well we cooperate. It was a great opportunity to expand on that relationship.”



Following a range operation overview Stone and Davey then traveled to a YPG road course where they rode in an M1-Abrams, which is the most modern and technologically advanced battle tank in the world.



The tour also included stops at the threat yard and ammunition plant, with Stone saying he was able to speak with several subject matter experts who had impressed him a great deal.



“The capability that exists here from a test perspective, and also from a training perspective is really phenomenal,” Stone said. “YPG is world-class. It is a national asset, and we are fortunate to be in such close proximity to it.”



Stone also shared that Marines are constantly training at YPG and it couldn’t be accomplished without the dedication of its workforce and the available range space, so it was important for him to reinforce ways the Army and Marine Corps could continue sharing information and supporting each other.



“Coming out here, seeing first-hand, and talking to the experts who work out here helps to build my situational awareness for what is available and to build future opportunities for coordination and integration,” Stone said.



He added, however, that he believes YPG and MCAS have a long history of supporting each other and will continue to work together in the future.



The final stop of the tour was a remote gun position where various types of artillery tests are conducted.