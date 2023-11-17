USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Yokosuka

The U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), returned to its forward-deployed port in Yokosuka, Japan, following a six-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region, Nov. 19.



During the ship’s final full deployment as the forward-deployed aircraft carrier, which spanned from early May to late November, Ronald Reagan participated in numerous multi-national integrated military exercises, with participants including the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, Royal Australian Navy, Republic of Korea Navy, and the Indonesian Navy. In November, the Nimitz-class supercarrier also participated in a multi-large deck event with USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Carrier Strike Group 1, and Japanese Hyuga-class helicopter destroyer, JS Hyuga (DDH 181).



“In their hard work and professionalism throughout this deployment, Ronald Reagan Sailors have stood firm behind our partners and allies,” said Capt. Daryle Cardone, commanding officer of Ronald Reagan. “Our mission of maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific is enabled by the trust we continue to build through exercises at sea and cultural exchanges ashore.”



Ronald Reagan travelled 56,219 nautical miles and conducted daily flight operations with fixed and rotary-wing aircraft amounting to 1,838 launches and recoveries, and 2,157 rotary wing sorties. Ronald Reagan also conducted maritime security operations, maritime strike training, and replenishments-at-sea and fuelings-at-sea.



During the deployment, the ship made port visits to Vietnam, Republic of Korea and the Philippines, with Sailors participating in 12 community relation events, resulting in 2,016 hours of volunteer service. Sailors also had the opportunity to learn about each countries’ culture through cultural exchange events and tours hosted by the ship’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation.



In port, Ronald Reagan will continue to provide presence and act as a deterrence through continuous training and proficiency in warfighting, as well as conduct routine maintenance and upkeep of the ship and her systems.



Upon liberty call, Sailors disembarked the ship in dress blues in an orderly but excited manner. Families and friends filled the pier, holding signs and searching for their Sailor among the thousands of crew members exiting.



“Our Sailors have more than earned their time back home,” said Cardone. “In addition to time with loved ones, their time in port is a chance to invest in the incredibly valuable partnership we have with the Japanese people. We are thankful for our relationship and we will continue to forge those bonds, whether at sea or ashore.”



The Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet interacts with 35 other maritime nations to build partnerships that foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2023 Date Posted: 11.18.2023 19:07 Story ID: 458146 Location: YOKOSUKA, JP Web Views: 42 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) returns to Yokosuka, by PO3 Jordan Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.