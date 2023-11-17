Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog 90 miles off Florida's Gulf coast

    FL, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2023

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew rescued two people and their dog, Saturday, about 90 miles off Hernando Beach after their sailboat became disabled.

    The couple and their dog were brought back to Air Station Clearwater in good health.

    Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received a digital selective calling alert, at approximately 11 a.m., alerting the Coast Guard to the mariners' distress.

    It was reported a porthole broke allowing water to get into the vessel damaging some of the electronics.

    "A DSC alert allows mariners to instantly send an automatically formatted distress alert to the Coast Guard or other rescue authority anywhere in the world," said Lt. j.g. Connor Sullivan, command duty officer, Sector St. Petersburg. "Due to the reported water ruining the system, this alert gave us their last known position and allowed us to investigate because the owners registered it to their equipment."

    Salvage for the vessel is being coordinated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.18.2023
    Date Posted: 11.18.2023 16:48
    Story ID: 458143
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog 90 miles off Florida's Gulf coast, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Coast Guard rescues 2 people, dog 90 miles off Florida's Gulf Coast

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Search and rescue
    Air Station Clearwater
    Jayhawk helicopter
    Sector St. Petersburg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT