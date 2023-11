.Fort McCoy’s brigade headquarters construction project now 90 percent complete just before Thanksgiving; work continues

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown Nov. 7, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, the plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project and project completion is expected for February 2024. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Good weather and steady construction progress on the $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters project at Fort McCoy have allowed the project to reach 90 percent completion, according to a recent update from Ken Green with the Army Corps of Engineers Program Office at Fort McCoy.



As recent as early June, the project was at 40 percent complete, and at early October it was 80 percent done. Now the project is at 90 percent done as of Nov. 17, Green said in his weekly Nov. 17 update.



Green stated in his update that current work included interior finishes; flooring work; exterior work with concrete placements, final grading, caulking, and hydroseeding; and there was also installation of solar panels taking place.



Green also said they’re trying to make sure to get as much of the “landscaping and exterior dialed in before the snow flies.”



Overall, the contract for the project, totaling nearly $12 million, was awarded June 9, 2022, and construction operations began a more than a year ago in August 2022. The current contract completion date is still set for February 2024.



This project is the first of three planned brigade headquarters buildings projects, said Master Planner Brian Harrie with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) in a past news article. The plan is to build four barracks buildings — two are already completed and a third has started, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and two 160-room officer quarters.



Harrie also said in previous articles that this project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan which states fewer, multiple story buildings allow facilities/functions to be sited closer together, allowing for a more walkable training environment, as well as saving money on utilities.



The smaller footprint of the brigade headquarters building plan builds less impervious surface, which generates less stormwater runoff that requires less stormwater management features and allows for additional cost savings. The floor plan also is based on the “Operational Readiness Training Complex” standard design and additional square footage has been included in this project to accommodate stair and elevator access to the second floor.”



Green said at the beginning of the project that the project includes the latest systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, antiterrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated.



Construction projects like this during the fiscal year also plays a role in the economic impact the installation has on local economies. According to the Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, in fiscal year 2022, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for that fiscal year was an estimated $2.508 billion. A similar impact for fiscal year 2023 is expected.



“Fiscal year 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy. Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy. Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $42.5 million in military construction on post,” states a story about the economic impact prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office in March 2023.



Earlier in 2023, Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger talked to members of the Wisconsin Government Opportunities Business Conference about the importance of Fort McCoy’s economic impact to the local economies.



“That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in contracts,” Messenger said. “That’s hundreds of millions of dollars in new construction. It’s hundreds of millions of dollars in payroll that we have here. And this is a driver of the economy, but it’s not because of Fort McCoy being here. It’s because of the integration that we have in the local community. And mainly when I say local, I mean this part of the region.”



