NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Sailors Volunteer for Temporary Mail Operation in Charleston

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville just wrapped up a temporary assignment that sent two Sailors to Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, to handle a critical issue for Naval Station Guantanamo Bay: the mail.



The mail to and from Guantanamo Bay – vital to the base, and to base morale, because of the isolated location in Cuba – usually goes through Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia. But a construction project closed the Norfolk runway between September and November.



The mail was diverted to Charleston for that period. Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Jorge Beteta from our Jacksonville site and Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Alexus Hayes from our Fort Worth detachment were dispatched to South Carolina to help.



The team, which included two Sailors from NAVSUP FLC Norfolk, scanned and sorted massive pallets of incoming mail and packages for the base in Cuba – not just official mail, but all personal letters and packages headed to Guantanamo Bay residents. Then they helped load everything onto planes bound for Cuba.



The next day, the planes returned with outgoing mail to be scanned, sorted and dispatched.



Beteta said it was rewarding work because he got a broad view of how the military mail system works.



“I really loved it out here working with the different branches. We were the only Navy people in the whole warehouse,” Beteta said, as he packed up to head home. “Everyone embraced us. It was very pleasant to work here.”



Beteta and Hayes worked in Charleston through September but returned home at month’s end due to the chance of a government shutdown. Because of workload requirements, Beteta was the only Sailor from NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville who returned.



Hayes said she was happy that she took the opportunity. “Even back at my command, I feel like I know more than what I left with,” she said.



Otilio Santos, director of postal operations for NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville, said the Charleston operation was important to ensure uninterrupted mail delivery for Guantanamo Bay.



“It caused a deviation from normal procedures,” Santos said. “But we wanted to maintain the same level of service, especially with the holiday mail season fast approaching.”

