Fort Buchanan passes Command Inspection

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness traveled to Puerto Rico, 13-16 Nov. to conduct a scheduled command inspection, as part of the Organizational Inspection Program, to help verify that the Garrison complies with regulations and policies and to assist the commander in holding leaders at all levels accountable for the compliance.



The inspection covered eight main areas to include the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security (DPTMS), Directorate of Human Resources (DHR), Directorate of Family & Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR), Directorate of Public Works (DPW), Resource Management Office (RMO), Installation Safety Office (ISO), Information Management Office (ITO), and the Equal Employment Opportunity office (EEO).



While the evaluators commended all staff members for their professionalism and knowledge of their respective disciplines, they distinguished the following individuals during their out brief: Jose R. Boria Cruz (DPTMS), Jonathan Roman-Salas (DPW), Diana Reyes (DPW), Manuela Barriera (RMO, Magda Figueroa (EEO) and Maria Nuñez (DFMWR).



The evaluators rated Garrison’s staff operations at an overall 95.4 percent.



“The inspection came out very well, better that we were projecting. We found some areas that need improvement, mainly due to lack of assigned personnel, but we are going to collaborate with the staff to make sure that they correct those areas of improvement, “said Ray Meshell, Deputy G3,5,7 IMCOM-Readiness.



“The largest problem that Fort Buchanan staff has is that they are one deep in personnel, and that reality does not work in any corporate operation and does not work for the military either. One person alone cannot accomplish the many requirements that each directorate has. We need to make sure that Fort Buchanan has the required level of personnel assigned to accomplish its assigned mission,” added Meshell.



Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander, appreciated the efforts of everyone involved in the evaluation.



“A lot of hard work has been done here. Those minimal areas that we need to improve are not a reflection on the people that we have on the team. It is a reflection on the people that we do not have in the team. I appreciate this assessment because with it we will become a better installation,” Moulton.



The Organizational Inspection Program (OIP) is a program that integrates and combines, where possible, internal, and external inspections to determine the total readiness of subordinate organizations. OIPs allow commanders to coordinate internal inspection efforts and to identify, prevent, and eliminate problem areas.



Fort Buchanan, the U.S. Army’s home in the Caribbean, serves a diverse military community comprised of approximately 15,000 active duty, Reserve and National Guard military, Marine Corps Reserve and Navy Operational Support Center.



The military installation also offers critical services to the Department of Defense civilian population, veterans, retirees, and their families, as well as more than 30 federal agencies located in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.