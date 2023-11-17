Exchange Shoppers Can Share Their Favorite Holiday Stories for a Chance to Win $3,000 in Prizes

Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can share their favorite holiday memories...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can share their favorite holiday memories for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Mars Holiday Storybook Essay Contest. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers can share their favorite holiday memories for a chance to win a share of $3,000 in prizes in the Mars Holiday Storybook Essay Contest.



Through Dec. 25, entrants can submit an original essay in English of 500 words or fewer about a favorite holiday memory. All entries must be submitted via email to sweepstakes@aafes.com with “Favorite Holiday Story” in the subject line.



Three winners will each receive a $1,000 Exchange gift card. Winners will be chosen no later than Feb. 16.



“The holidays hold a special place in our military communities,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, Exchange senior enlisted advisor. “The Exchange is excited to give shoppers the opportunity to share their most cherished stories for a chance to win great prizes.”



The contest is open to all authorized Exchange shoppers 18 years of age or older at the time of submission. Honorably discharged Veterans and Department of Defense civilians with shopping privileges can also enter. Veterans can visit aafes.media/paveterans and DoD civilians can visit aafes.media/cacbenefitspa to learn more. For more details, visit ShopMyExchange.com/sweepstakes.



