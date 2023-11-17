2nd Dental Battalion Renames Naval Dental Center

Photo By Cpl. Meshaq Hylton | A sapling oak tree from Belleau Wood is presented to U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Meshaq Hylton | A sapling oak tree from Belleau Wood is presented to U.S. Marines and Sailors with 2nd Marine Logistics Group, during a building renaming ceremony on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Nov. 14, 2023. The Naval Dental Clinic was dedicated in honor of U.S. Navy Lt. j.g. Weedon Osborne for heroic actions at the battle of Belleau Wood that earned him the Medal of Honor. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton) (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Meshaq Hylton) see less | View Image Page

On Nov. 14, 2023, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune and 2nd Dental Battalion held a ceremony to dedicate the Naval Dental Center building in honor of Lieutenant Junior Grade (Lt. j.g.) Weedon E. Osborne.







Lt. j.g. Osborne was a dental officer attached to the 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division who died while carrying a wounded officer to safety during the Battle of Belleau Wood in 1918. Osborne was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions.







“We want to keep his memory and the memory of his actions during combat alive as a reminder of our rich heritage as Naval dental officers in support of the Marine Corps mission. As dental officers, we not only attend to the oral health of Marines and Sailors, we also answer the call of duty when needed in battle,” said Captain Sherry Caraveo, commanding officer of 2nd Dental Battalion.







2nd Dental Battalion and Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune work together as one dental team to ensure every Marine and Sailor is in good oral health and capable of answering the nation’s call.







“Dental readiness is essential for mission success. By providing preventive dental care and treatment, we ensure that Marines and Sailors are ready to deploy when our nation needs them. The renaming of Naval Dental Center in honor of Lt. j.g. Osborne reaffirms our commitment to the strong Navy-Marine Corps partnership that defends our nation’s interests,” said Captain Kevin Brown, Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune commander and director.







In addition to the building dedication, an oak tree sapling raised from Belleau Wood was donated in Osborne’s memory and will be planted in front of the newly named clinic.







“This specific Belleau Oak sapling started out at as an acorn imported from the battlefield of Belleau Wood, Aisne, France as a part of the Battle of Belleau Wood Living (Tree) Memorial founded by retired U.S. Marine Corps Col. John Giltz and retired U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. John Myrka,” said Caraveo. “[T]his Belleau Oak will serve as a living memorial of where Lt. j.g. Osborne’s heroic actions took place, where he gave his life, and where he is currently laid to rest.”







The Lieutenant (Junior Grade) Weedon E. Osborne Dental Clinic is the largest of 10 dental facilities on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune and Marine Air Stations New River and Cherry Point. The building serves as 2nd Dental Battalion headquarters and provides general and specialty dentistry to thousands of active duty service members.