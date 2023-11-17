Army Reserve leader promotes honoring veterans through employment

Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Salvatore Ottaviano | Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, focused on the importance of hiring veterans in the civilian sector during the 2023 Veterans Day Parade in Manhattan Nov. 11. The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office collaborates with organizations that can assist Soldiers with civilian employment opportunities. (U.S. Army photo by Mr. Sal Ottaviano, 99th RD Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

NEW YORK CITY – As veterans were being honored for their service during the 2023 Veterans Day Parade here, one senior Army Reserve leader focused on the importance of hiring veterans in the civilian sector.



“Veterans make for exceptional team members – they know what it’s like to work as a member of a team,” said Maj. Gen. Kris A. Belanger, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during an interview with WABC-TV. “They can help provide the talent and different skills to that community, depending on the employer that they work for.”



To support this effort, the Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office collaborates with organizations that can assist Soldiers with civilian employment opportunities. Through partnerships with organizations offering job opportunities, P3O continues to increase its effort to connect Soldiers with internship, employment, and education opportunities.



This year, P3O partnered with more than 150 businesses across career fields such as engineering, healthcare, finance, cyber security, and logistics. Through these connections, 851 Soldiers and family members have been hired to date.



“I have taken skills that I’ve had from the military into my corporate career, and I’ve taken skills that I’ve learned in corporate to the military,” Belanger explained. “Being a member of the Army Reserve, it’s a win-win for both the employer and the military.”



The event’s broadcast was hosted by ABC’s Stephanie Ramos, who holds the rank of major in the Army Reserve and serves under Belanger as the 99th RD’s public affairs officer.



“Earlier today, the U.S. Army’s 99th Readiness Division Band proudly marched up Fifth Avenue – that is my division,” said Ramos, who is a perfect example of why the Army Reserve and public/private organizations have a shared interest in enhancing the career and leader development of Citizen-Soldiers whose civilian skills and military capabilities make them a sought-after talent pool in all sectors.