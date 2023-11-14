USAG Rheinland-Pfalz HHC welcomes new First Sergeant

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Headquarters & Headquarters Company welcomed its new first sergeant during an assumption of responsibilities ceremony held at Armstrong’s Club here, Nov. 13.



First Sgt. Jonathan Holden received the unit’s colors from Captain Gabriela Montañez, HHC commander.



Holden comes from the 377th Theater Sustainment Command in New Orleans, Louisiana, where he served as the company first sergeant. Prior to that, he served within the 21st Theater Sustainment Command located on Panzer Kaserne in Kaiserslautern, Germany, from 2017-2020.



“I was really surprised to be selected for this assignment because I left Germany only a few years ago,” said Holden. “But I am glad to be back!”



After enlisting in the U.S. Army in 2003, Holden developed an extensive background in Army logistics, and went on to earn a Bachelor of Science in criminal justice, a minor in sociology, and a master’s degree in business administration.



He is now looking forward to working with everybody at USAG Rheinland-Pfalz.



“As a servant leader, it is my job to take care of our people, as well as their health, morale, discipline and welfare,” he said. “I look forward to assisting the company commander in maintaining the successful standard, as well as enhancing the proficiency of our company.”



USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.



For more photos, please visit: https://www.flickr.com/photos/usag_rp/albums/72177720312639440

