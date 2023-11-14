USAF, JASDF maintenance immersion

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan- The 374th Maintenance Group hosted Japan Air Self-Defense Force airmen for a bilateral maintenance immersion, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3, at Yokota Air Base, Japan.



Airmen from the 374th Maintenance Squadron, Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Operations Support Squadron led the immersion to boost bilateral maintenance understanding and strengthen communication for U.S.-Japan interoperability.



“JASDF wanted to learn more about how our maintenance processes work to see what they can apply to their everyday workflow,” said Senior Master Sgt. David Arnold, 374th MXG maintenance operations superintendent. “I hope this experience effectively showed our JASDF counterparts ways to synergize their efforts and consider innovative solutions through our cooperative learning.”



JASDF participants spent a day with each participating unit to see different processes, learn about Yokota’s virtual reality training capabilities, tour aircraft, and engage with maintenance subject matter experts.



“My favorite part of this tour was seeing the C-130J Super Hercules,” said JASDF Senior Airman Fuka Hashiba, 3rd Tactical Airlift Wing KC-46 crew chief. “It’s interesting to see how the U.S. military does their work and how we can learn from each other.”



Yokota frequently hosts immersions with JASDF partners to strengthen the U.S.-Japan Alliance and exchange information with their experts to improve collaborative mission execution.

