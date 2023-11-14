JTF-Red Hill Commander Provides Detailed Defueling Update

Joint Task Force - Red Hill (JTF-RH) Commander, U.S. Navy Vice Adm. John Wade provides a comprehensive defueling update.



Watch the video on the JTF-Red Hill mobile app or download a copy on JTF-RH’s DVIDS webpage at dvidshub.net/unit/JTF-RH.



JTF-Red Hill is committed to working with regulators and government stakeholders to ensure Red Hill is defueled safely, expeditiously, and in compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.



For more information about JTF-RH, visit pacom.mil/jtf-red-hill/ or download the App by searching for “JTF–Red Hill” in the Apple App store or Google Play store.

