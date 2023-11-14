Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders support 2023 Tomah VA Medical Center Veterans Day observance

Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major at Fort McCoy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major at Fort McCoy Garrison, participates in the Veterans Day observance Nov. 10, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis. He spoke to the audience about the importance of Veterans Day and more. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major, participated in the Veterans Day observance Nov. 10, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.



Both leaders from Fort McCoy spoke to the audience about the importance of Veterans Day and more.



Hundreds of people attended the event.



