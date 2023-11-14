Photo Story: Fort McCoy Garrison leaders support 2023 Tomah VA Medical Center Veterans Day observance

Fort McCoy Garrison Commander Col. Stephen Messenger and Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Calarco, garrison command sergeant major, participated in the Veterans Day observance Nov. 10, 2023, at the Tomah Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Tomah, Wis.
Both leaders from Fort McCoy spoke to the audience about the importance of Veterans Day and more.
Hundreds of people attended the event.
Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”
Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.
The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.
Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”
|Date Taken:
|11.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|11.16.2023 17:33
|Story ID:
|457998
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|149
|Downloads:
|0
