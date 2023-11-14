When is it time to “Face the music?”

Dear Doc Jargon,



My gran, who was a nurse in the Army a long, long time ago, is always telling me I’m going to have to face the music whenever I get into trouble. I’ve asked her what that means and she said it was something they used to say in the Army when she was in.



I am wondering if they still say that in the Army these days. Also, if you can help me figure out where the term comes from, I’d appreciate it. After all, facing music really doesn’t sound like that big of a deal to me. I rather like music.



Sincerely,



Music-Loving Teen





Dear Music-Loving Teen,



First, we don’t really use that term too often in the military any more. I can remember my own grandmother telling me to face the music once. I had taken a candy bar from the store and she made me march right back in and return it. She called that facing the music too. But, my own trouble isn’t what you asked about.



From what I can find, it means to stand and take the punishment or criticism for something done wrong. But there are differing views on how face the music became the phrase for that. The one I found with a military connection is connected to how disgraced military members were drummed out — literally, a drum corps would play while the Soldier accepted his sentence — be it a discharge or other punishment.



So, today you get two phrases for the price of one. Drumming out of the military and facing the music are the same thing. The music, in this case, is that of the drum line.



Anyway, don’t push your gran too far. After all, she’s a veteran.



Sincerely,



Doc Jargon

