Soldier Spotlight: Staff Sgt. William T. Shealey

Staff Sgt. William T. Shealey isn’t just a hard-working and dedicated drill sergeant with 193rd Infantry Brigade. He’s also a proud member of the Wassamasaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians.

The Wassamasaw Tribe are descendants from the original Etiwan, Edisto, Catawba, Cherokee and other Settlement Indian tribes and was formed from two distinct native groups who settled together for protection and preservation.

Following the Yamasee War in 1724, the tribe was granted land and moved into the Wassamassaw Swamp, near Charleston, South Carolina.

“I am 50% Native American, given that everyone on my mother’s side are ... part of the Wassamasaw Tribe of the Varnertown Indians,” said Shealey. “Many people in my father’s Family have served in the military, but I am the first in my mother’s to serve.”

Although his military journey began with the influence of his father, no one inspires Shealey more than his grandmother, Mary. He highlighted her strength and commitment to her Family as a profound source of inspiration.

“She lives the Native American mindset and values. She has been through more hardships in her life than anyone I know,” he said. “No matter what gets thrown at her, whether it be losing an adult child, losing her job … everyone can count on her to be a rock and take care of her family. Where most would give up, she never does.”

Shealey’s commitment to his Family and setting a positive example extends beyond the military realm. By demonstrating resilience and dedication, he aims to inspire not only his Family but others facing similar hardships and adversity.

“One of my main values is setting a good example for others to look up to,” Shealey said. “Life hasn’t always been ideal for the Native American side of the Family, and it has been hard for many to land on their feet. I am trying to break the cycle and set an example.”

Shealey highlighted the importance of National American Indian Heritage Month as a platform for fostering understanding and respect.

“I think National American Indian Heritage Month is important,” he said. “By celebrating this month, we can work towards a more inclusive and equitable society for everyone.”

