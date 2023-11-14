Army announces Precision Strike Missile Completes Successful Production Qualification Test 1 Flight

White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – The U.S. Army announced today that the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile, launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, demonstrated successful target engagements during the Production Qualification Test 1 flight conducted at White Sands Missile Range on Nov. 13, 2023.

Preliminary results from the test show the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile performed nominally in terms of predicted flight trajectory, lethality, near-vertical engagement angle, and height of burst. A final flight test report is anticipated in December 2023.

The successful flight test satisfies the criteria for acceptance of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles in 1Q FY24. The PrSM Inc 1 missiles will begin to replace the Army’s inventory of ATACMS missiles and provide significantly extended range and lethality for Army long ranges precision fires.

