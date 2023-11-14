Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army announces Precision Strike Missile Completes Successful Production Qualification Test 1 Flight

    WHITE SANDS, NM, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2023

    Story by Darrell Ames 

    Program Executive Office Missiles and Space

    White Sands Missile Range, N.M. – The U.S. Army announced today that the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile, launched from the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System, demonstrated successful target engagements during the Production Qualification Test 1 flight conducted at White Sands Missile Range on Nov. 13, 2023.
    Preliminary results from the test show the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 missile performed nominally in terms of predicted flight trajectory, lethality, near-vertical engagement angle, and height of burst. A final flight test report is anticipated in December 2023.
    The successful flight test satisfies the criteria for acceptance of Precision Strike Missile Increment 1 Early Operational Capability missiles in 1Q FY24. The PrSM Inc 1 missiles will begin to replace the Army’s inventory of ATACMS missiles and provide significantly extended range and lethality for Army long ranges precision fires.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.13.2023
    Date Posted: 11.16.2023 10:21
    Story ID: 457940
    Location: WHITE SANDS, NM, US 
    Hometown: REDSTONE ARSENAL, AL, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army announces Precision Strike Missile Completes Successful Production Qualification Test 1 Flight, by Darrell Ames, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    PEO Missiles and Space
    PrSM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT