JMC’s commander talks to Wilson students during Veterans Day Assembly

Days before Veterans Day, Col. Ronnie Anderson Jr., the commander of the Joint Munitions Command, went back to junior high.



Anderson spoke to approximately 900 sixth through eighth graders who attend Woodrow Wilson Middle School in Moline, Illinois, on Nov. 9 during a Veterans Day Assembly. He was honored to be the keynote speaker for the event, which was organized by Wilson’s Student Congress members.



The mission of Wilson Middle School is to develop respectful, life-long learners who will become productive citizens, and Anderson reminded the students that Veterans live up to that mission.



Anderson started his remarks appropriately with a quote from President Woodrow Wilson, the namesake of the school.



“Our debt to the heroic men and valiant women in the service of our country can never be repaid. They have earned our undying gratitude. America will never forget their sacrifices."



“It gives me confidence that you understand the sacrifices our Veterans have made to keep our country free,” Anderson said. “It makes me believe that when it's time for me and others in uniform to pass the torch to the next generation to protect and defend this great nation, we will be ready, and our nation will continue to be the land of the free and the home of the brave.”



Veterans Day, observed on Nov. 11 each year, carries a unique significance for our nation. It marks the conclusion of World War I in 1918. A year later, the inaugural Armistice Day was commemorated, eventually transforming into Veterans Day in 1954. This occasion is not a celebration of war, but a tribute to those who have bravely responded to the call of duty, safeguarding our nation's values and freedoms.



“Our Veterans are ordinary people who have done extraordinary things. They come from all walks of life, and they have served in various branches of the military,” Anderson said. “They have stood up in the face of danger, willingly sacrificing their safety to protect ours. They have shown incredible resilience, courage, and dedication, and we owe them a debt of gratitude that can never truly be repaid.



“Regardless of the military branch in which our Veterans have served — Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or Space Force — this day belongs to them,” Anderson added. “Generations of patriots have dedicated themselves to the defense of our country to make us stronger and more resilient as a nation.”



Veterans Day provides an opportunity for contemplation, acknowledging the sacrifices made by our veterans and expressing gratitude for their service. It serves as a reminder that freedom is a precious commodity with a significant price tag, emphasizing that the liberties we cherish come at great cost.



