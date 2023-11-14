Team Rota: Alysa Stratman

Alysa Stratman is the Center Operations Manager at United Service Organizations (USO) Rota. She oversees the daily operations of the center – located within the air terminal – and the planning and execution of USO recreational programs and events throughout the installation.



“My daily duties include managing a team of two staff and 70 volunteers,” explained Stratman. “I serve as the lead for volunteer orientations, newcomer briefs, and new volunteer onboarding.”



Stratman and the team of volunteers provide an average of 30 events each month supporting Rota military and their families. She also co-manages and supports two expeditionary unstaffed centers at Morón Air Base.



Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Stratman has been a military spouse for over nine years and lived in Connecticut, Guam, Hawaii and Spain. During her time in Hawaii, she was the volunteer manager at the Hawaiian Humane Society.



Stratman loves working at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota because of “the opportunity to support our active duty military and their families.” The team accomplishes this by bringing coffee to the pier, delivering care packages, and providing an overall morale boost.



“My second reason is the amazing team of staff and volunteers at the USO,” she said. “They make coming into work such an enjoyable time. I am constantly laughing and cracking jokes. They have turned into my family and for that I am extremely grateful. Plus they always laugh at my jokes!”



A self-described lover of “dad” jokes and a good pun, Stratman spends her free time outdoors whether hiking, paddle boarding, at the beach, snorkeling, running, or competing in Spartan races. It is about balance though, as she is also a big video gamer.



“I enjoy reading, spending time with my family and traveling,” she said. “My husband Travis and I have two Australian shepherds Kona and Cirilla and a kitten named Link.”



When asked why she loves being stationed in Rota, Stratman jokingly responded that affordable wine is one of the perks!



“The jamon and olives are also delicious. Plus I love the ability to travel around Spain and to other countries.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.16.2023 Date Posted: 11.16.2023 Story ID: 457932 This work, Team Rota: Alysa Stratman, by Courtney Pollock