Fort Worth, Texas Native Serves Aboard USS Shoup

Story by Operations Specialist 2nd Class Riley Black



PHILIPPINE SEA (Nov. 8, 2023) Petty Officer 2nd Class Zeltzin Soto, a Fort Worth, Texas native and graduate of Amon Carter Riverside High School, is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Shoup (DDG 86) while conducting operations in the 7th Fleet area of responsibility.



Soto was born and raised in Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico before moving to Fort Worth, Texas. It is there where, in 2019, she enlisted in the Navy. Currently, she is serving as a Hospital Corpsman (HM) aboard Shoup.



“I joined the Navy because I have always wanted to work in the medical field and travel the world,” said Soto. “I learned about the Hospital Corpsman rate and decided it was perfect for me. I was the first one in my family to join the military. There were a lot of unknowns but I did not let that stop me. The Navy has brought me countless opportunities and I cannot imagine my life without it.”



The Hospital Corpsman rate is one of the original rates of the Navy. They perform duties in the prevention and treatment of disease and injury and assist health care professionals in providing medical care to naval personnel and their families. They may function as clinical or specialty technicians, medical administrative personnel, and health care providers at medical treatment facilities. They also serve as battlefield corpsmen with the Marine Corps, Seabees, ships, and Special Forces teams rendering emergency medical treatment to include initial treatment in combat environments.



“Being a Hospital Corpsman has taught me that there is always something to learn and someone to help,” said Soto. “I love helping people and my job allows me to do that on a daily basis. Being a Hospital Corpsman is the most selfless job that one can have.”



Soto enjoys her rate and what she does on the ship, but admits that the job does have its challenges.



“It is hard being everywhere at once,” Soto said. “There are so many things to do but never enough time do them all. I have to remember to take it one day at a time and to not overwhelm myself with the workload.”



Soto is a multi-functional member of the Shoup’s crew. She is the Work Center Supervisor, responsible for scheduling, overseeing and ensuring proper completion of all maintenance in her division; and is an active member of the ship’s Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) department, contributing to the resiliency, retention, readiness, and quality of life of Sailors aboard Shoup.



“I enjoy helping the crew,” Soto said. “Times can get tough away from family or loved ones and I know that if we all help each other out it can go a long way. We can all pay it forward.”



Soto is assigned to Shoup until August of 2024. With less than a year remaining onboard, she is excited to further her career at her next command with the ultimate career goal of becoming a doctor and continuing to serve military personnel and civilians.



Shoup is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

