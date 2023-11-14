Key leaders converge for 403rd Army Field Support Brigade senior leader forum

CAMP HENRY, South Korea – The 403rd Army Field Support Brigade conducted a senior leader forum bringing together key personnel from throughout the Korean Peninsula and Japan, here, Nov. 6-8.



The wide-ranging event covered an assortment of topics including academics, professional development, well-being, military history, and more.



Day 1 highlights included remote presentations from Steve Bright, a senior financial analyst with the Office of Financial Research under the U.S. Department of the Treasury, who discussed “Department of the Treasury and Current Economic Conditions,” and Professor Daniel Sneider, a lecturer in International Policy at the Ford Dorsey Master’s International Policy at Stanford University, who discussed “Trilateral Security Cooperation in the Shadows of the Ukraine War.”

In addition, Col. Henry Brown, commander, 403rd AFSB, who assumed command in July, took the opportunity to present his 90-day assessment of the brigade, highlight brigade priorities and discuss his command philosophy.

The day ended with an off-site dinner in Daegu to bolster camaraderie and provide an opportunity for leaders from through the highly dispersed organization to meet new people and reconnect with old friends.



The second day kicked-off with a twist. Forum participants started the day with a “Mindful Movement” worship conducted by Jennifer Faux, American Red Cross regional program manager. The session included stretching, a walking and breathing exercise, general wellness tips and more.



The day also featured professional development sessions on a variety of topics, a discourse on the “Korean Demographic Crisis” by Brown, and a presentation on the Battle of Nakdong River conducted by Patrick Berry, chief, Supply and Services, Support Operations, 403rd AFSB.



The final day of the forum consisted of a visit to the Chilgok Patriots & Peace Memorial which focuses on the Battle of Nakdong River and other heavy fighting that took place in the area during the early stages of the Korean War.



“I was very pleased with the level of planning and execution for the Senior Leader Forum. The level of guest speakers we had were kind of outside the norm of what we normally would see. There were unique topics that we were able to discuss and it and kind of gave a bit broader picture and scope to our organization,” Brown said. “Overall, it was fantastic. I learned a lot myself, the folks enjoyed it, and we established the standard that we're going to do even bigger and better things in the future.”



The event was organized by Logistics Readiness Center-Daegu and was emceed by Mary Tooke, budget analyst, LRC-Daegu.



To view and download more photos of the SLF (and other brigade events), go to the 403rd AFSB Flickr Albums page at: https://www.flickr.com/photos/afsb403d/albums/

