Red Hill Community Representation Initiative (CRI) to Convene for Second Time November 16, 2023

The Department of the Navy (DON), together with the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), will meet with the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF) Community Representation Initiative (CRI) members for their second meeting November 16, 2023, from 5:00pm to 7:00pm at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs in Honolulu.



The meeting’s agenda includes a defueling update, a review of recent water testing and monitoring, and a presentation on the transition between Joint Task Force Red Hill to the new Navy Closure Task Force Red Hill (NCTF-RH). Announced this week, the NCTF-RH will assume responsibility for safely and completely closing the Red Hill Facility, remediating all residual contamination there, and monitoring the environment for the long term to ensure no contaminants return.



The CRI is one of many groups the Navy continues to engage throughout the community as we listen, learn and collaborate to achieve the same goal: the safe and expeditious defueling and permanent closure of Red Hill. CRI members represent the interests and share the views of their constituent communities to the Navy, DLA, EPA, and other participating federal, state, and local agencies.



The first official meeting between DON, DLA and the CRI was Oct. 4, 2023.



Summaries of previous meetings can be found here.



For those unable to attend, the meeting is expected to be broadcast on the Olelo television channel.



More information about Red Hill and the 2023 Consent Order is available at the Navy Region Hawaii website https://cnrh.cnic.navy.mil/Operations-and-Management/Red-Hill/.

