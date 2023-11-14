Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Year End Photo Selection

    2023 CSM Barretto Enlisted Soldiers Brief

    Photo By Jorge Garcia | Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto conducted a discussion with enlisted Soldiers from the...... read more read more

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2023

    Story by Jorge Garcia 

    United States Military Academy at West Point

    The photos mark a challenging and demanding year at West Point as cadets endured rigorous military training, academic intensity, and character development. Balancing a demanding schedule, cadets tackled a host of assignments, including physical training, military drills, and academic coursework. The emphasis on discipline, leadership, and teamwork shapes cadets into resilient and capable future military officers. The West Point experience fosters a strong sense of camaraderie among cadets as they navigate the mental and physical challenges, preparing them for the responsibilities of leadership in the armed forces. The year is a transformative journey that tests cadets both physically and mentally, ultimately preparing them for the responsibilities and challenges they will face as commissioned officers.

    U.S. Army
    U.S. Military Academy
    West Point NY
    USCC
    Year End Photo selection

