2023 Year End Photo Selection

Command Sgt. Maj. Phil Barretto conducted a discussion with enlisted Soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division, explaining why they should transition into an Army officer through the West Point pipeline on Oct. 13 at the U.S. Military Academy.

The photos mark a challenging and demanding year at West Point as cadets endured rigorous military training, academic intensity, and character development. Balancing a demanding schedule, cadets tackled a host of assignments, including physical training, military drills, and academic coursework. The emphasis on discipline, leadership, and teamwork shapes cadets into resilient and capable future military officers. The West Point experience fosters a strong sense of camaraderie among cadets as they navigate the mental and physical challenges, preparing them for the responsibilities of leadership in the armed forces. The year is a transformative journey that tests cadets both physically and mentally, ultimately preparing them for the responsibilities and challenges they will face as commissioned officers.