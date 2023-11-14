Corps seeks comments on water and sewer project in Aneta, North Dakota

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is seeking comments on the draft Environmental Assessment, or EA, for the Aneta, North Dakota, water and sewer improvement project located in Nelson County, North Dakota.



The project consists of removing and replacing 44 blocks of existing cast iron water mains and services and installing new PVC pipes. The project also includes rehabilitating 48 blocks of clay sewer mains using a trenchless method of construction. Additionally, the project plan includes replacing l water services, gate valves, manholes, restoring pavement, hydrants, as well as performing concrete repairs and site stabilization.



A final determination on the draft EA will be made following a 30-day public review period. A copy of the EA can be viewed and downloaded from the St. Paul District website at: http://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/PublicNotices.aspx. The Corps is conducting a review of the environmental effects in accordance with the National Environment Policy Act.



Comments on the draft EA should be submitted no later than Dec. 15. Questions and comments concerning the project should be directed to LeeAnn Glomski, Corps biologist, at leeann.m.glomski@usace.army.mil. Please address all correspondence on this project to the St. Paul District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Attention: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota Street, Suite E1500, St. Paul, Minnesota, 55101-1678.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



St. Paul District’s goal is to seek balance and synergy among human development and natural systems by designing economic and environmentally friendly solutions that reinforce one another. The environmental programs focus on the key areas of ecosystem preservation, restoration and protection.

