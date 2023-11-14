Celebrating service: Military retiree appreciation on Veterans Day

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP HUMPOHREYS, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2023

    Story by Patrick Bray 

    USAG Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – To tribute veterans who have retired from military service, U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys hosted Military Retiree Appreciation Day on Veterans Day at the Morning Calm Conference Center Nov. 11. The event brought together retired servicemembers from across the Korean peninsula for a day of recognition, camaraderie, and gratitude.

    Organized by the USAG Humphreys Directorate of Human Resources, Retirement Services Office, and in partnership with local veterans’ associations, the annual event keeps retirees and their families informed of rights, benefits, and privileges, and fosters goodwill between the retired and active-duty communities.

    Col. Ryan Workman, USAG Humphreys garrison commander, welcomed the retirees to Camp Humphreys and expressed his deep appreciation for the ongoing contributions of military retirees to the community, emphasizing that their commitment to service does not end with retirement.

    There are more than 1,000 retirees in the Camp Humphreys area, with one of the largest overseas retirement populations in the world, according to statistics collected by the Retirement Services Office.

    Retired Sgt. 1st Class Carl W. Reed, retiree Volunteer of the Year, spoke about issues important to military retirees. Reed said, “the legacy of service endures long after military personnel hang up their uniforms.” He also acknowledged the sacrifices made not only by the veterans but also by their loved ones.

    Military Retiree Appreciation Day was a collaborative effort among many USAG Humphreys directorates and offices to include the Directorate of Human Resources, the Retirement Services Office, the Military Personnel Division, the Transition Assistance Program, and the Humphreys Education Center. Local businesses also contributed to the festivities – from chiropractic services to hospitals offering services to military retirees who reside in Korea. All their efforts came together to showcase the resilience of military retirees and their families on the day of the event.

    U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys is the “Army’s Home in Korea” and is located along the western coast of South Korea within the seaport city of Pyeongtaek, approximately 40 miles south of Seoul. Camp Humphreys is the headquarters for the Eighth U.S. Army, the Second Infantry Division, the Army's most active airfield in the Pacific, and the hub of U.S. Forces Korea.

