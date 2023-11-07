USNCC Spring I Applications Deadline Extended

QUANTICO, Va. – U.S. Naval Community College has extended the application deadline until December 1, 2023, for most of its Spring I term degree programs.



Any active duty enlisted Sailor, Marine, or Coast Guardsman wishing to start their journey of lifelong learning has until December 1 to apply for one of several USNCC degree programs.



Those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible to ensure enough time for application review and command approval. The degree programs that have been extended include the following:



* Aviation

​​​​​​​** Aviation Maintenance Technology – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

** Uncrewed Systems – Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University

* Cybersecurity

** Cybersecurity and Information Assurance – Western Governors University

** Cybersecurity - Northern Virginia Community College

** General Studies with Computer Studies Specialization – University of Maryland Global Campus

* Data Analytics – Western Governors University

* Logistics

** Logistics (Maritime) – Arizona State University

** Technical Studies – Tidewater Community College

* Military Studies – Arizona State University

* Organizational Leadership – State University



Each of the degree programs has a guaranteed pathway to a four-year degree with little to no loss of credit.



In addition to the available degree program options, USNCC is also taking applications for the stand-alone Naval Studies Certificate. This certificate program is also open to those who have a degree and are looking to enhance their professional development.



The United States Naval Community College is the official community college for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. To get more information about the USNCC, visit www.usncc.edu. Click on the student interest form link to learn how to be a part of the USNCC.

