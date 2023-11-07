PEOPLE, PRIORITIES & PROGRESS – FUTURES COMMAND:

What happens when you get three old experienced soldiers together to discuss something they’ve worked on for much of their careers? Well, the first thing that happens is that they “go secure” and start speaking in acronyms. More importantly, you get an enthusiastic conversation about transforming the Army to support soldiers now and well into the future. LTG Ross Coffman is in the virtual studio with hosts Lou Yuengert and Bob Bradford, and as the Deputy Commanding General of Futures Command, he’s got a front-row seat to some of the Army’s biggest innovation efforts across the force.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 14:39 Location: JBLE, VA, US