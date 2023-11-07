Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PEOPLE, PRIORITIES & PROGRESS – FUTURES COMMAND:

    JBLE, VA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2023

    Story by Matt Murch 

    Futures and Concepts Center

    What happens when you get three old experienced soldiers together to discuss something they’ve worked on for much of their careers? Well, the first thing that happens is that they “go secure” and start speaking in acronyms. More importantly, you get an enthusiastic conversation about transforming the Army to support soldiers now and well into the future. LTG Ross Coffman is in the virtual studio with hosts Lou Yuengert and Bob Bradford, and as the Deputy Commanding General of Futures Command, he’s got a front-row seat to some of the Army’s biggest innovation efforts across the force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2023
    Date Posted: 11.14.2023 14:39
    Story ID: 457807
    Location: JBLE, VA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PEOPLE, PRIORITIES & PROGRESS – FUTURES COMMAND:, by Matt Murch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT