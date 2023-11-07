MEEP: Executing Excellently

On November 9, 2023, Dover AFB’s 3rd Airlift Squadron tied for first place in the Mission Execution Excellence Program annual competition.



The MEEP is a massive fuel conservation competition that involves many units across the Air Force and is held from February to September each year. The MEEP began in 2022 with only two competitors and has grown significantly in just one year.



“This year we had about 15 squadrons participate, including the 3rd and 9th Airlift Squadron,” said Bryan Tell, MEEP manager. “It's a cultural change to fuel awareness. This will benefit us as we prepare for future fuel-constrained environments.”



MEEP begins with a fuel conservation plan sent from 618th Air Operations Center planning cell at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, from there it is sent to the units where they are provided a computer-generated flight plan. The flight plan takes into account weather, distance, and any other factors that dictate fuel usage. Once the unit reviews the flight plan they use it to properly determine how much fuel they'll need on their operational sortie.



Every unit receives a rebate after each flight. The units earn a rebate regardless of how the other units are doing, as long as they're able to show savings based on historical fuel use.



“At the end of every [flight] the aircraft crew provides us with data that shows the amount of fuel they've used,” said Tell. “They record the data in an application and it [only] takes about 30 seconds to fill out.”



Throughout the MEEP the 3rd AS was in close competition with the 7th AS squadron at Joint-Base Lewis Mcchord, WA, before ending the competition with a tie between the two. The two units both won the award of $600,000 and Team Dover’s 3rd and 9th AS brought in $800,000 between the rebate and award money.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.14.2023 Date Posted: 11.14.2023 13:27 Story ID: 457796 Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MEEP: Executing Excellently, by A1C Dieondiere Jefferies, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.