Goodfellow celebrates the 248th Marine Corps Birthday Ball

The Marine Corps Detachment Goodfellow held its 248th Marine Corps Birthday Ball at the McNease Convention Center, San Angelo, Texas on Nov. 10, 2023.

The Marine Corps Ball has been claimed as a night to remember with a legacy that carries throughout generations of Marines.

“Tonight we reflect on traditions of things endured,” said U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Col. Thomas Coyle, MCD Goodfellow commander. “A legacy formed by everyday Americans, who joined a cause greater than themselves.”

The formal event honors Marine heritage established in 1921 when the 13th Commandant, Gen. John A. Lejeune, issued Marine Corps Order No. 47, Series 1921. Lejeune's order summarized the history, mission, and tradition of the warfighting organization.

“In every battle and skirmish since the birth of our corps, Marines have acquitted themselves with the greatest distinction, winning new honors on each occasion until the term Marine has come to signify all that is highest in military efficiency and soldierly virtue.”

It further directed the order to be read to all Marines, each year on 10 November to honor the founding of the Marine Corps.



The 248th Marine Corps Ball was a celebration of history and tradition.

