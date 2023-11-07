Exchange Shoppers Can Win $8,000 In Tactical Gear Prizes in Veterans Day Sweepstakes

Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting Veterans with sweepstakes featuring...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is saluting Veterans with sweepstakes featuring $8,000 in tactical gear prizes! From Nov. 10 to Dec. 15, shoppers can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of the 128 prizes. Read more: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2y1 see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is commemorating Veterans Day by giving away over $8,000 in tactical gear prizes to military shoppers.



From Nov. 10 to Dec. 15, Exchange shoppers 18 and older can visit ShopMyExchange.com/Sweepstakes for a chance to win one of 128 prizes, including boots, gloves, duffel bags and more from top tactical brands.



“The Exchange is honored to present another exciting sweepstakes in observance of Veterans Day,” said Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “We give thanks for every one of our Nation’s service members for all they have done and continue to do for our country.”



Prizes include:

• Condor Colossus duffel bag (5 winners)

• Condor Centurion duffel bag (5 winners)

• SAGE Tactical Gear security badge holder (30 winners)

• Revision Eyewear Hellfly photochromic lenses (10 winners)

• Mechanix Coldwork base layer (10 winners)

• Otis 9mm ripcord (15 winners)

• Rocky light-weight boots (5 winners)

• Rite in the Rain clamp desk (3 winners)

• Outdoor Research suppressor gloves (10 winners)

• Nite Ize headlamp (15 winners)

• Military Products RZR Cobra rigger belt (5 winners)

• Flying Circle Gear Rolling Buffalo duffel (5 winners)

• Flying Circle Gear Brazos tactical backpack (10 winners)



No purchase necessary to win. Drawings for winners will take place around Dec. 22. Department of Defense and Coast Guard civilians and retirees and honorably discharged Veterans who have confirmed their eligibility to shop online may also enter. Veterans can visit https://aafes.media/paveterans to learn more. DoD civilians can visit https://aafes.media/cacbenefitspa.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-36300 or wrightz@aafes.com



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange