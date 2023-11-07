Honoring Veterans at Eielson Air Force Base with a Veterans Day Breakfast

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, prepared...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron, Alaska Air National Guard, prepared breakfast for parents and staff celebrating Veterans Day at Ben Eielson High School on Eielson Air Force Base, Nov. 10, 2023. Students who are military children had the chance to celebrate their parents who are Veterans and to start their day off together with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before Veterans Day. The festivities included music by the Ben Eielson High School band, and an archway was presented by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) for Veterans to walk under as they entered what the school calls the Great Hall. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – Red, white, and blue handmade cards from the Child Development Center on the base decorated the tables, golden pancakes flipped on the griddle, and high school students filled the room joined by their Veterans in their lives. Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron of the Alaska Air National Guard prepared breakfast for parents and staff celebrating Veterans Day at Ben Eielson High School on Eielson Air Force Base, Nov. 10, 2023.



Students who are military children had the chance to celebrate their parents who are Veterans and to start their day off together with pancakes and eggs on the last day of school before Veterans Day.



“The breakfast is a nice tradition for the parents and staff who are Veterans,” said Bruce Bell, Ben Eielson High School principal. It is good to see so many families enjoying the time together honoring Veterans. We are connected with the Air Guard, and they provide cooking and serving. It is so nice as it is their day off as well.”



Tech. Sgt. Joel Jiskra of the 168 LRS had the chance to volunteer with his daughter and said, “It is important for us as Veterans and people still in the military to honor each other as Veterans – it’s a brotherhood and something not many of us share. It is important to show the kids how to properly honor Veterans. Being a part of the 168th Wing serving breakfast is an absolute honor to participate – not only was I thanked for my service, but also to tell everyone else thank you. Veterans Day is important to me, and I’m thankful I got to be a part of the breakfast.”



The festivities included music by the Ben Eielson High School band, and an archway was presented by the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) for Veterans to walk under as they entered what the school calls the Great Hall.



“We are honored to have 21 staff members connected to the military as military Veterans or spouses,” said Bell. It is wonderful to be able to honor Veterans and to continue this tradition for our parents and staff.”



“Members of the 168th Logistics Readiness Squadron were honored to serve retirees and those still serving at Eielson,” said Senior Master Sgt. John Stolz. “Our members have been active duty or Alaska Air National Guardsmen for most of their careers and continue to serve alongside friends and peers. They were humbled to meet old friends and to say thank you for the sacrifices all veterans and families endure.”