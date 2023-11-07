TRICARE Open Season Is Here: Explore Your Health Plan Options

Courtesy Photo | TRICARE Open Season begins Nov. 13 and ends Dec. 12. For many TRICARE beneficiaries,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | TRICARE Open Season begins Nov. 13 and ends Dec. 12. For many TRICARE beneficiaries, this is your chance to enroll in a health plan or change health plans for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2024. see less | View Image Page

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – TRICARE Open Season begins Nov. 13. For many TRICARE beneficiaries, this is your chance to enroll in a health plan or change health plans for coverage that starts Jan. 1, 2024. You can make these changes through Tuesday, Dec. 12.



TRICARE Open Season applies to you if you’re enrolled in or eligible for the following TRICARE health plans:

• TRICARE Prime

• US Family Health Plan

• TRICARE Prime Remote

• TRICARE Prime Overseas

• TRICARE Prime Remote Overseas

• TRICARE Select

• TRICARE Select Overseas



“For some families, open season may be your only chance to enroll in a TRICARE health plan or change plans for 2024,” said Jeremy Schneider, a management analyst with TRICARE Policy and Programs at the Defense Health Agency. “It’s important to research your options so that you can choose the best plan for each of your family members. Family members don’t all need to be enrolled in the same plan.”



Open season doesn’t apply to active duty service members. It also doesn’t apply to TRICARE For Life—coverage is automatic if you have Medicare Part A and Part B. Open season also doesn’t apply to premium-based plans. If you’re eligible, you can purchase the following plans at any time throughout the year:

• TRICARE Reserve Select

• TRICARE Retired Reserve

• TRICARE Young Adult



Your Open Season Options

If you’re eligible for open season, you have three options: stay in the same plan, enroll in a plan, or change plans.



Stay in your plan

If you don’t want to change your current TRICARE health plan, you don’t have to re-enroll. Your current health plan will continue as long as you stay eligible.



Enroll in or change plans

Before you make changes to your health plan, make sure your family’s information is up to date in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System. If you have questions about eligibility, ask your service’s personnel office.



Then use one of these options to enroll in a plan or change your plan:

• Log in to milConnect and click the “Manage health benefits” button.

• Call your TRICARE regional contractor.

• Mail an enrollment form to your TRICARE contractor.

• Visit an overseas TRICARE Service Center.



If you have enrollment questions, call your TRICARE regional contractor.



Helpful Tools

TRICARE has many tools to help you learn about your health plan options:

• TRICARE Plan Finder: Learn which plans you may qualify for

• TRICARE Compare Plans Tool: Compare the features of different TRICARE plans

• TRICARE Compare Costs Tool: See how costs vary between TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select. Costs will change next year, so you should also review your 2024 costs.

• TRICARE Find a Doctor Tool: Find TRICARE-authorized providers near you



After Open Season

Changes you make during TRICARE Open Season will start Jan. 1, 2024.



If you miss the open season period, you can only make enroll in or make changes to TRICARE Prime or TRICARE Select plans after a Qualifying Life Event (QLE). A QLE makes you eligible for a special enrollment period, as outlined in the TRICARE Qualifying Life Events Fact Sheet. Remember, without a TRICARE health plan, you can only get care at military hospitals and clinics when space is available.



Dental and Vision Coverage

Need dental or vision coverage? You may be eligible for this coverage through the Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program (FEDVIP). FEDVIP dental and vision plans are separate. Your eligibility depends on your beneficiary category. To enroll in FEDVIP vision coverage, you must have coverage in a TRICARE health plan.



If you’re eligible for FEDVIP, you can enroll in or change your coverage during Federal Benefits Open Season. Federal Benefits Open Season also starts Nov. 13. But keep in mind that it ends Monday, Dec. 11. This is one day before TRICARE Open Season ends.



Questions about FEDVIP? Visit the BENEFEDS website to check your eligibility, enroll in a plan, and more.



Remember, you have only a few weeks until the end of open season. So, don’t wait. Review your current plan, consider your plan options, and make sure you and your family choose the best health plan for your needs.



Would you like the latest TRICARE news sent to you by email? Visit TRICARE Subscriptions, and create your personalized profile to get benefit updates, news, and more.