Photo By Seaman Adina Phebus | PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Chaplain Cmdr. John Ault plays guitar during...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Adina Phebus | PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 5, 2023) U.S. Navy Chaplain Cmdr. John Ault plays guitar during religious services in the forecastle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 5, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is currently conducting routine training and certifications in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Adina Phebus) see less | View Image Page

PACIFIC OCEAN – Life at sea can be difficult. Faith at sea can be just as difficult, especially during times filled with uncertainty and challenges. Thankfully, many Sailors aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) are encouraged to practice their faith, giving them the opportunity and vital resources to manage stressors and concerns.



One of these ways being a full library run by the Command Religious Ministries Department (CRMD), which is available to Sailors at all times.



“I would like Sailors to know that CRMD is a safe haven for people to go,” said Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Dennis Villanueva, from New Britain, Connecticut. “We have books, a theater, and various religious services. No matter the rank, Sailors are able to receive counseling from Navy Chaplains, and we are the only department that guarantees 100% confidentiality.”



With the new influx of Sailors coming to the ship to serve on various missions, they are constantly learning how to navigate, adapt, and overcome by using an element of faith to stay strong in the fight.



“Some common situations Sailors come to the CRMD to talk about are circumstances such as work-life balance, being away from home, and how to get more education about their religion,” said Religious Programs Specialist 1st Class Ambria Eidson, from Pismo Beach, California. “The Chaplain can help Sailors work through those things and build them up.”



All U.S. Navy Sailors have unbridled access to Chaplains, Theodore Roosevelt being no exception. Chaplains are embarked on U.S. Navy vessels around the world, with all of them ready to support and encourage Sailors. If a Sailor would like to talk to a Chaplain, they simply need to fill out a form, which is 100% confidential.



Through CRMD, religious programs specialists make themselves available to Sailors when they are in need. CRMD offers a clean, quiet, calm space for anyone who may be in distress, or those who want to simply step away from work in order to regroup and recalibrate.



“My buddy and I always talk about how helpful God is and how he’s looking out for us on the ship,” says Logistics Specialist Seaman Michael Thrall, from El Paso, Texas. “I’m personally thankful there hasn’t been any close calls and that we’re all relatively safe.”



For more news from USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cvn71. Join the conversation with TR online at www.facebook.com/USSTheodoreRoosevelt and at www.twitter.com/TheRealCVN71.