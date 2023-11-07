Senior Defense Leaders Visit Kazakhstan to Commemorate Cooperative Anniversary

Photo By Andrea Chaney | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director (DTRA) Rebecca Hersman and Deputy...... read more read more Photo By Andrea Chaney | The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director (DTRA) Rebecca Hersman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Threat Reduction and Arms Control (TRAC) Kingston Reif traveled to the Republic of Kazakhstan for key leader engagements and site visits to commemorate 30 years of nonproliferation cooperation between the Agency and Kazakhstan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2. see less | View Image Page

FORT BELVOIR, Va.—The Defense Threat Reduction Agency Director (DTRA) Rebecca Hersman and Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense (DASD) for Threat Reduction and Arms Control (TRAC) Kingston Reif traveled to the Republic of Kazakhstan for key leader engagements and site visits to commemorate 30 years of nonproliferation cooperation between the Agency and Kazakhstan from Oct. 30 to Nov. 2.



The engagements included discussions with Kazakhstan’s Ministries of Health, Agriculture, Energy, National Guard, and National Nuclear Center (NNC) to commend Kazakhstan for its global leadership role in nonproliferation causes. Director Hersman signed new memoranda of understanding (MOU) with both the National Guard and NNC leadership to codify joint goals and expectations for continued nuclear security cooperation under the U.S.-Kazakhstan Umbrella Agreement. The MOUs emphasize additional training sustainment and capability development for security of the Semipalatinsk Test Site and Kazakhstan’s other nuclear infrastructure and material.



Director Hersman applauded the work achieved by the Government of Kazakhstan and conveyed expectations on the sustainment of DTRA capabilities, including training and infrastructure, as key components of continued cooperation.



“This partnership is a crown jewel of cooperation between our two countries,” Hersman said. “Kazakhstan's efforts to date will allow our relationship to continue to flourish,” she said.



DASD Reif highlighted the remarkable achievements of 30 years of nonproliferation cooperation between Kazakhstan and the Defense Department to secure nuclear material and reduce biological threats. “Kazakhstan's efforts to strengthen global nuclear security and biosecurity have made the world safer. It was an honor to see firsthand the many fruits of our partnership and discuss focus areas for continued cooperation.”



The U.S. commends Kazakhstan’s international nonproliferation leadership and efforts to ensure a safer for world for Kazakhstanis, Americans, and global citizens alike.



For more information on DTRA’s programs and partnerships in Kazakhstan or other areas around the world, visit www.dtra.mil.