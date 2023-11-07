NMFSC CMC participates in annual Women in the Military Panel during Celebrate America’s Military

Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2023) – Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2023) – Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, of Memphis, Tenn., assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), shared her experience as a woman serving in the U.S. Navy at the Women in the Military Breakfast held in support of Celebrate America’s Military (CAM) at The Skyline. The event, hosted by the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, provided attendees the opportunity to hear from Brittenum along with Air Force Col. Lauren Courchaine, commander, 37th Training Wing, and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicole T. Reddick, 502nd Force Support Group. Since 1970, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has organized CAM as an annual tribute to the military in San Antonio, also known as Military City USA. The two-week celebration held during the first few weeks of November features more than a dozen events, proudly presented with community partners, making it the largest event of its kind nationwide. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell D. Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN ANTONIO – (Nov. 7, 2023) – In support of Celebrate America’s Military (CAM), the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce hosted its Women in the Military Breakfast at The Skyline.



Attendees had the opportunity to hear from Air Force Col. Lauren Courchaine, commander, 37th Training Wing, Command Master Chief Veronica Brittenum, Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), and Army Command Sgt. Maj. Nicole T. Reddick, 502nd Force Support Group.



The panelists impressed the crowd by sharing some of their experiences as women in the U.S. Armed Forces and how the role of women in the military have evolved throughout their careers.



“Women have served in our armed forces, defending our nation, and supporting our citizens and military missions for centuries,” said Lori Stinson, chamber vice president, Military Affairs and Leadership Development. “Their roles have evolved over the years, and there is no doubt that they have been an integral part of peacetime and war-time efforts for our great country.”



According to Stinson, it is the chamber’s responsibility to promote military service as an excellent opportunity to young women in establishing a fulfilling career, learn new skills and enjoy important benefits to include education, housing, and healthcare.



Brittenum, of Memphis, Tenn., and a hospital corpsman, expressed her reason for serving in the Navy for more than 30 years.



“The reason why I served more than my initial six-year contract was not just because of the educational benefits the Navy provided but because of our Sailors,” said Brittenum, a 1986 graduate of Whitehaven High School in Memphis. “It is because of the Sailors who I have the pleasure of serving with every day is why I stay.”



According to Brittenum, everyone deserves an opportunity to join the military.



“I see many of our young people who join our military for various reasons. Some join for the betterment of their families, some for education benefits, and some join the Navy to see the world,” said Brittenum. “So, I feel that my job is to help them live that experience and I have been blessed to have been afforded that opportunity to do that.”



Brittenum said that she is standing on the shoulders of giants and praised the inspirational women who paved her way to excellence.



“My first duty station was at a military hospital which was commanded by a female admiral, and as a young Sailor my thoughts were that’s someone who made it and maybe I can achieve that too,” said Brittenum.

“As I continue with my career, I encounter more of these extraordinary women who made me feel that anything is achievable. I have worked with great leaders who believed in me, and I think that makes a difference.”



Since 1970, the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce has organized CAM as an annual tribute to the military in San Antonio, also known as Military City USA.



The two-week celebration, held during the first few weeks of November, features more than a dozen events, proudly presented with community partners, making it the largest event of its kind nationwide.