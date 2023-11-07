Army Reserve leader honors veterans

BORDENTOWN, N.J. – “It is my pleasure to be with you today to talk about a topic near to my heart – our Veterans,” said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve’s 99th Readiness Division, during the Veterans Recognition breakfast hosted by Manheim Auto Auction here.



Veterans Day marks the historical day in 1918 when Allied Forces and Germany signed a treaty to cease fighting during WWI.



“In the United States, we have about 18 million veterans who have served this country,” Hershkowitz shared. “Their service spans WWII to our latest conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.”



Veterans Day is dedicated to remembering those who have served and giving thanks for their sacrifices. Veterans have sacrificed time with their families, their individual freedoms, time out of their lives and—for too many—their very lives.



“We are committed to the success of our Soldiers from pre-enlistment to post-separation and retirement,” Hershkowitz said. “The Army Reserve’s Private Public Partnership Office assists with that.”



P3O collaborates with organizations that can assist Soldiers with civilian employment opportunities.



“More than 87 percent of Army Reserve Soldiers integrate military service with their civilian careers,” Hershkowitz shared. “We are increasing our efforts to help them connect with civilian job opportunities.”



“As you can see, we have good group of veterans that work here,” said Mindy Newman, HR Business Partner and Senior Manager, Cox Automotive. “We host this Veterans Recognition every year to thank our Veteran employees for their service and sacrifice to their country.”



Through partnerships with organizations offering job opportunities -- and a nationwide network of corporate, profit, non-profit, and academic partners -- P3O continues to increase its effort to connect Soldiers with internship, employment, and education opportunities.



“If you are a Veteran, I encourage you to share positive stories about your service,” Hershkowitz said. “Your stories connect Americans with the value of military service and inspire the next generation.”

