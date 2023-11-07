Central California educators learn that language is an Army job during DLI tour

MONTEREY, Calif. – U.S. Army Recruiting Command’s 6th Recruiting Battalion sponsored a tour of DoD’s premiere school for culturally based foreign language education and training, the Defense Language Institute Foreign Language Center Nov. 7.



Tour participants were selected specifically because they either teach a foreign language at their school or have a direct impact on students future planning. The event is designed to heighten awareness of career paths many in the public are unaware that the Army offers.



Tour organizer Dr. Jeremy McMullen, Education Services Specialist with the Central California Army Recruiting Battalion, which covers Santa Barbara to San Francisco to include Monterey, says the history, beauty, and quality of education at DLIFLC is second to none.



“I wish I knew about all the opportunities the Army could provide when I was a young man, I would have taken full advantage,” says McMullen.

“Which is why we sponsored this tour,” he adds.



Along with a tour, DLIFLC personnel provided briefings and a roundtable where participants could learn more about the school and its programs and speak with current Army students.



“The tour has given me a much better picture of what the school does and the opportunities that the Army has available, something I can share with my students,” he added.



The U.S. Army has over 200 jobs, many of them non-combat arms related, including the two Military Occupational Specialties or MOS’s for Linguists which include Cryptologic Linguists who analyze foreign communications and Interpreters/Translators who help bridge cultural and language barriers.



“Most people also don’t realize that the Defense Language school is Regionally Accredited, and students can learn a language and concurrently be awarded an associate degree, upon graduation,” added Dr. McMullen.



Career linguists can also return to the school and earn a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Language.



DLI is just one of many DoD and Army schools that provide students with the skills they need to perform their jobs as Soldiers while also providing them with degrees they can use later in the civilian world.



“The education, and education benefits the Army provides to new recruits right now are unparalleled,” added McMullen.



If you’d like to learn more about Army Linguists or one the other 198 jobs the Army has to offer visit goarmy.com

