Marines, Airmen take Armed Forces Basketball Championship gold medals

FORT MOORE, Ga. − The Marine Corps’ men’s basketball team and the Air Force’s women’s basketball team won gold medals during the 2023 Armed Forces Basketball Championship Nov. 5 at Fort Moore.



The Marines secured their first Armed Forces Men’s Basketball Championship title in 20 years with a 73-71 overtime victory over Navy.



“I got contributions from everyone on the bench, and the staff did a lot of hard work,” said head coach Capt. Brandon Mitchell, a contracting officer from Marine Corp Base Camp Pendleton, Calif. “Our crowd was here for us, so the energy in the room was for us.”



The tournament featured a double-round format, in which teams from the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps played two round-robin games against each other. The team with the best record advanced to the championship round after six games.



The Air Force secured their fifth Armed Forces Women’s Basketball Championship title in a resounding victory against Army, with a final score of 50-46.



"It was a great team win tonight. There were lots of big plays from our Airmen all night," said head coach, Tech. Sgt. Marcus Hollins, a pharmacy technician from Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. "I am extremely proud of the entire team. Winning our fifth title is a tribute to all participating in our program."