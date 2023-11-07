SNCO wins Women of Color Award

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jazmin Love, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jazmin Love, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron fabrication flight superintendent, poses after being presented with the 2023 Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star Award at a presentation ceremony in Detroit, Michigan, on October 13, 2023. The Women of Color Awards, founded in 1985, promote minority success in STEM fields by sharing untold stories of striving scientists. (U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Alondra Cristobal Hernandez) see less | View Image Page

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas - Master Sgt. Jazmin Love, 7th Equipment Maintenance Squadron, was recently presented with the 2023 Women of Color STEM Technology Rising Star award at a presentation ceremony in Detroit, Michigan, on October 13, 2023.



Love, as fabrication flight superintendent, oversees 143 Total Force Airmen. They provide aircraft structural maintenance, aircraft metals technology and non-destructive inspection support to aircraft from the 7th Bomb Wing and 317th Airlift Wing.



“I had such incredible competition for this award and am extremely thankful that I was selected,” said Love. “I hope my selection serves as a positive example for others, especially women aspiring to enter science and technology fields.”



Love held various roles and responsibilities during this year, including serving as an aircraft impoundment official, overseeing tasks such as coordinating a complex engine nacelle removal, strategizing component salvaging and managing aircraft retirement. Notably, her efforts resulted in a cost savings of over $2.7 million, achieved by successfully recovering and returning 49 aircraft components to the Air Force supply system.



Love, a former Thunderbirds specialist section chief, has a track record of excelling under high pressure conditions. In her role as fabrication flight superintendent, she successfully obtained an allocation of over $350,000 to procure new equipment and cutting-edge technology for her flight. This included scanning tools capable of precise scanning and generating digital drawings of aircraft components. She also facilitated the acquisition of the installation’s inaugural digital X-ray capability, which enhanced image quality, boosted task efficiency and eliminated six waste streams. Her contributions extended to outlining requirements and obtaining Cold Spray Additive Manufacturing technology at Dyess.



“The capabilities Jazmin brought to the squadron are game changers,” said Chief Master Sgt. John Thomas, 7th EMS senior enlisted leader. “She thinks at a higher level and is always looking for ways to improve the lives of her Airmen and make their jobs easier. She excels in a technically complex career field that demands precise work to ensure aircraft airworthiness and safety of our aircrew members.”



The Women of Color Awards, founded in 1985, promote minority success in STEM fields by sharing untold stories of striving scientists.



“Jazmin is an incredible leader who demonstrates our group’s motto of Airman First, mission always on a daily basis,” said Col. Joshua Pope, 7th Maintenance Group commander. “She is always looking to improve the lives of her Airmen and her recommendations and ideas to improve fabrication techniques, in general, and in non-destructive inspection, have greatly improved both maintenance efficiency and effectiveness across Dyess. We are exceptionally proud of her and absolutely thrilled she was selected for this award. She is truly a rising star!”