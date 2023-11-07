PHILADELPHIA - "It's about connecting with and thanking our Veterans," said Brig. Gen. Daniel Hershkowitz, deputy commanding general, U.S. Army Reserve's 99th Readiness Division during the 9th Anuual Philadelphia Veterans Parade Nov. 5.



Veterans Day is dedicated to honoring those who served the nation while giving thanks for their sacrifices.



"We didn't volunteer," said Cpl. Benjamin Berry, WWII Veteran and Grand Marshal of the 9th Annual Philadelphia Parade. "But when we were called to duty, we answered."



Philadelphia officials held simultaneous events throughout the city this year. From ceremonial wreath layings at Washington Square and the Korean War Memorial Park, to the Parade itself.



"Whenever I see a WWII Veteran, I have to talk with them," Hershkowitz shared. "I enjoy listening to their story."



Paying homage to servicemembers past and present, the annual Veterans Parade held here has a plethora of participating marchers with more than 100 organizations involving over 5,000 participants and 30 Veterans Service Organizations.



The Philadelphia Veterans Parade is always a celebration to remember as it honors its Veterans.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.05.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 12:21 Story ID: 457563 Location: PA, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, City of Philadelphia honor Veterans, by SFC Deziree Lau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.