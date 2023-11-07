Excellence in Spectrum: 350th SWW awarded Meritorious Unit Award

The 350th Spectrum Warfare Wing (SWW) is one of seven wings across Air Combat Command (ACC) to be awarded the Meritorious Unit Award (MUA) for 2023, beating out 20 other wings in the major command.

Established in 2004, the MUA is conferred upon units that exhibit exceptionally meritorious conduct while providing direct support for combat operations. To qualify for this prestigious recognition, a unit must showcase unwavering dedication and exceptional performance in the execution of highly challenging tasks, setting it distinctly apart from and above other units with comparable missions.

“I’m so proud of our team for their work that led to earning this level of award so soon after activation,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Josh Koslov, 350th SWW commander. “This achievement underscores how important the work of the wing is to the future of the Air Force.”

The wing, which was activated in June of 2021, has only been active for a little over two years and was stood up to support the consolidation and modernization of the Air Force electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) enterprise.

Even in a short amount of time, the unit has distinguished itself amongst its other established peers through its accomplishments.

The 350th SWW initiated an electronic warfare renaissance by establishing the Air Force's newest wing, dedicated to delivering groundbreaking Electronic Warfare capabilities in alignment with the National Defense Strategy's top priority.

The wing also optimized combat capability and readiness to fill a critical combat Air Force gap and built processes and infrastructure required to deliver initial operational capability six months early.

“Receiving the Meritorious Unit Award is a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to the mission,” said Chief Master Sgt. Will Cupp, 350th SWW command chief. “Our people are the differentiating factor that sets us apart from our adversaries. Their tireless efforts and commitment will be the cornerstone of our dominance in the spectrum.”

In the end, the wing strengthened the Air Force's goals by introducing the B-21, E-7, EC-37B, and the Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter. This strategic decision helped close the technology gap and ensured our capabilities outmatch our adversaries.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.09.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 11:08 Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US