    USAG Benelux welcomes new HHC commander

    HHC Change of Command

    Photo By Libby Weiler | U.S. Army Garrison Benelux welcomes new Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC)

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    11.09.2023

    Story by Richard Komurek 

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    CHIEVRES, Belgium – Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Benelux, welcomed Capt. Deshell Cole as their new commander during a change of command ceremony Nov. 9 at Chièvres Air Base. Cole assumed command of the company from Capt. Victor Nabeyan II.

    A native of Jacksonville, Florida, Cole attended and graduated from the University of North Florida, earning a bachelor’s degree in international business and Spanish. In 2018 she was selected for Candidate Officer School and commissioned into the Army as a Signal Officer, branch detailed to Field Artillery.

    Cole is an experienced platoon leader who forward deployed a Multiple Launcher Rocket System Battery platoon to Camp Casey, South Korea in 2020 and deployed to Qatar in 2022 with Special Operations Joint Task Force-Central in support of Operation Enduring Sentinel. She is also a recent graduate of the Signal Captains career course at Fort Gordon, Georgia.

    Col. Lindsay Matthews, USAG Benelux commander, congratulated Cole on her new leadership opportunity as HHC commander.

    “We absolutely look forward to your leadership and teamwork,” said Col Lindsay Matthews, USAG Benelux commander. “I anticipate that your fresh eyes, energy and willingness to embrace the challenge that an HHC provides, particularly in the Benelux, will further our mission accomplishment to integrate and provide quality base operational support to advance US Army Europe-Africa and NATO missions.”

    Matthews also thanked Nabeyan for his dedicated service to the USAG Benelux community, which included the challenges of COVID-19 restrictions and changes related to garrison consolidation initiatives.

    “We are the only garrison in IMCOM that spans three nations and the only garrison in IMCOM-Europe that has assigned Military Police. Despite his company residing in multiple locations, spanning three countries, Victor led with dedication, demonstrating a genuine passion and care for his Soldiers and their Families,” said Matthews. “Victor, your leadership has made the entire USAG Benelux stronger and better.”

