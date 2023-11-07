Crew Served Weapons Training

ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler 3rd Class Patrick Adkins, from Rome, Georgia shoots a M2A1 for his Security Reaction Force-Bravo qualification on the weather deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) October 7, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Maren K. Bubeck/Released)

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 10.07.2023 Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:03 Story ID: 457540 Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION) Hometown: ROME, GA, US