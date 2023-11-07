Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Crew Served Weapons Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.07.2023

    Story by Lt. Brooks Furleigh 

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    ATLANTIC OCEAN (Oct. 7, 2023) Aviation Boatswain's Mate Handler 3rd Class Patrick Adkins, from Rome, Georgia shoots a M2A1 for his Security Reaction Force-Bravo qualification on the weather deck of the expeditionary sea base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4) October 7, 2023. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., Allied, and Partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Intelligence Specialist 1st Class Maren K. Bubeck/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2023
    Date Posted: 11.09.2023 10:03
    Story ID: 457540
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Hometown: ROME, GA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crew Served Weapons Training, by LT Brooks Furleigh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Sixth Fleet
    SRF-B
    Atlantic Ocean
    M2A1
    ESB 4
    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT