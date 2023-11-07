SecAF: STARCOM vital to future fight

Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (right) is greeted by U.S. Space Force Brig....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall (right) is greeted by U.S. Space Force Brig. Gen. Todd R. Moore, Deputy Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command (left), during his visit to Schriever Space Force Base, Colorado, Nov. 3, 2023. During his visit, Kendall coined and thanked Guardians for their outstanding performance while serving in the Space Force. (U.S. Space Force Photo by Tiana Williams) see less | View Image Page

Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall visited Space Training and Readiness Command Nov. 3 to get a first-hand look at how STARCOM Guardians play a crucial role in securing our Nation’s interests in, from, and to space.



Kendall emphasized the need for STARCOM’s capabilities to ensure the U.S. endures as the leading Spacepower in the world.



“From training, doctrine and wargaming, range and aggressor operations, testing and evaluation, and education, STARCOM personnel make our Space Force and our Nation stronger,” said Kendall. “The threat is real, and it is increasing in scope, scale, and complexity. As we optimize our forces for great power competition, our STARCOM force is identifying and implementing needed changes to meet our pacing challenge.”



Kendall hailed the command’s initiative to establish a network of ranges, focused on providing realistic, threat-informed test and training environments, called the National Space Test and Training Complex (NSTTC), which will shape the U.S. Space Force’s test and training for decades to come.



“The testing, training, and skills that sustained our space operations for the last several decades are not the same as those required to fight through current and future threats,” said Kendall. “This thinking is the cornerstone to our Operational Test and Training Infrastructure investments and enables the integration of joint mission partners and multi-domain operating concepts.”



STARCOM Commander Brig. Gen. Timothy Sejba said the command was honored to host Kendall.



“It was our tremendous honor to show Secretary Kendall the incredible impact of our mission and our people,” said Sejba. “Secretary Kendall saw STARCOM’s awesome responsibility to ensure every Guardian has the tools, education, and training our Nation needs, now and in the future,” said Sejba.



Space Training and Readiness Command prepares combat-ready USSF forces to fight and win in a contested, degraded, and operationally-limited environment through the deliberate development, education and training of space professionals; development of space warfighting doctrine, tactics, techniques, and procedures; and the test and evaluation of USSF capabilities. The command, established in 2021, is comprised of five subordinate Deltas, prepares every Guardian to prevail in competition and conflict through innovative education, training, doctrine, and testing.