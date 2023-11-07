From Radar to SAR

PHILIPPINE SEA-From the towers of radar to beneath the waves, Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 1st Class John Kaulis can do it all.



Kaulis, currently assigned to Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Hopper (DDG 70), and a native of McKean, Pa., is one of two surface search and rescue (SAR) swimmers on the ship. The U.S. Navy mandates that ships are manned with a minimum of two SAR swimmers in order to even depart the pier. This means he is critical to Hopper’s ability to maintain its current deployment so the ship can fulfill its mission and make its operational goals. SAR swimmer is just a side job for him, however.



Kaulis’ main job on the vessel is as a cryptologic technician (technical). He has been trained to perform a variety of specialized duties associated with the collection and processing of airborne, shipborne, and land-based radar signals. He is trained to operate electronic intelligence receiving and direction finding systems, digital recording devices, analysis terminals, and associated computer equipment.



“Kaulis is reliable and has made himself indispensable to the command,” said Chief Cryptologic Technician (Technical) Jeffrey Sutton, Kaulis’ leading chief petty officer. “He is my go-to guy that I know I can count on to get things done without having to worry. He is a model Sailor for junior Sailors to strive to be like.”



Kaulis enlisted in the Navy in 2018, and arrived to Hopper in May 2019. His fast track to first class petty officer shows his proficiency in his rate, but he wanted to help more.



“I was looking for a physically challenging assignment,” said Kaulis. “The administrative side can be challenging, but ultimately it is worth it. I know that when a rescue gets called away, it’s a 50% chance that it is me getting in the water and pulling them out. This is a small crew, so you’re going to know the person, which makes it is even more critical to save them.”



Kaulis became a SAR swimmer in Oct. 2020. To qualify, he needed to be certified and tested in five different areas before becoming a certified SAR Swimmer: a SAR fitness test, swim proficiency, in-water rescue scenarios, medical assessment, and a written test.



Lt. Aaron DeRosa, the command’s SAR officer, ensures his divers stay physically and mentally at their best.



“Kaulis is the epitome of the SAR swimmers’ motto, ‘So Others May Live’," said DeRosa. “He is very passionate for this program, maintains his gear, is always ready to train, and is eager to get in the water during drills.”



For those motivated around him to become a surface search and rescue swimmer, Kaulis has the following advice.



“Just start getting in the pool and start getting your physical fitness up. There will be swimmers around you to help improve your skills.”



Kaulis is soon set to transfer to his next command, following Hopper’s deployment. He hopes that his experience as a SAR swimmer will ultimately lead to unique opportunities.



“I hope to use this as a stepping stone to get into special programs,” said Kaulis. “I hope to see a different side of the Navy, like possibly expeditionary.”



USS Hopper is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71 and deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. Hopper is a multi-mission surface combatant, capable of anti-air, anti-submarine, and anti-surface warfare missions. It can operate independently or in support of carrier and expeditionary strike groups. Hopper is homeported in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

